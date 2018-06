The Boston Globe casts Sam Nunn as a leading veep contender and has details on how he and Obama "hit it off" when they sat down to discuss nuclear proliferation a few years ago.

Chilling stories like this one--which is more significant than every primary postmortem combined--underscore why Nunn would be a great choice, if not for veep then for Secretary of Defense or as some kind of nuclear security czar.

--Michael Crowley