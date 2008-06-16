Something I didn't know about Obama campaign manager David Plouffe when I profiled him a few months ago: He never graduated from college. Here's Bloomberg (via The Page):

Studying political science at the University of Delaware, Plouffe planned to spend the summer between his junior and senior years working as a tennis instructor when Harkin's campaign asked him to come to Iowa. He never completed his degree -- something he's reminded of by his former professors each time he returns to his alma mater to lecture.

Not a big deal either way. Just something that surprised me. Almost a throwback kind of detail.

--Noam Scheiber