And for all I know there could be more to come. Because McCain strayed so far from the GOP line from 2000 through 2004, in recent years he has had to tie himself to party dogma more explicitly than other candidates. A conventional conservative Republican wouldn't have had to repeatedly assure audiences that he wanted to privatize Social Security and agreed with President Bush on nearly everything.

McCain is in the last stage of an extremely tricky balancing act. First he moved far to the left and nearly deserted the GOP (that was the new McCain). Then he had to move back to the right and win the Republican nomination (the New New McCain)-- and he succeeded, though it required a lot of luck. Now he has to move back to the center again (The New New New McCain), but do so without compromising his most precious attribute of straight-talkiness. Meanwhile, because he's so accessible, every iteration of his evolution is on video. Now, he has a lot of leeway precisely because he has such a strong reputation for upholding his principle, but even so this is going to be tricky.

--Jonathan Chait