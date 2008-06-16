The NYT reports that Patti Solis Doyle, last seen getting sacked by Hillary Clinton, has joined the Obama campaign and will serve as the chief of staff to his runningmate. The Times wonders whether this means "Mr. Obama is really considering Mrs. Clinton for the No. 2 position, and wants to have an ally of her in place to ease the way?" But when you consider that, as the Times reported in its big Clinton campaign post-mortem earlier this month, Clinton and Solis Doyle haven't spoken since she was sacked, the opposite seems just as likely.

--Jason Zengerle