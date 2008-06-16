Mike's post below on Patti Solis Doyle made me realize one feature of Hillary's primary run: how often she's described in the press and by her own advisers as being "slapped in the face." It's become a weirdly -- and, to my mind, uncomfortably -- ubiquitous way to characterize her, her campaign's, or her supporters' condition. The "slap in the face" delivered by Solis Doyle's appointment is only the most recent blow. Kathleen Sebelius's veepstakes mentions were one, according to Hillary finance team member Allida Black:

"Jim Webb is not a slap in the face to Hillary," Black says. "Sebelius is."

Before that, there was Obama's late-May speech in Iowa, according to Howard Wolfson:

Senator Obama's plan to declare himself the Democratic nominee tomorrow night in Iowa is a slap in the face to the millions of voters in the remaining primary states and to Senator Clinton's 17 million supporters.



And before that, there was NARAL's Obama endorsement, according to Kit Seelye:

Clinton supporters in the blogosphere said they perceived it as a badly timed gratuitous slap at Mrs. Clinton as she grapples with the likely end of her quest for the presidency.

And before that, there was the media's ill-treatment of Hillary, according to one of her supporters in Ohio: