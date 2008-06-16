Comes from The Root's Kim McLarin who, assessing Barack Obama's efforts to bat down the "whitey" rumor, writes:

What he hasn't done—because he cannot if he wants to win the presidency—is roll out the clearest and most obvious knockdown of Whiteygate. Namely this: "When the hell was the last time you heard a black person call somebody 'whitey?'"

I mean, come on. White man, please.

Personally, I'm partial to the term "cracker." Then again, I am one, so take that for what it's worth.

--Jason Zengerle