The subterranean class of British academic life is reigniting its boycott of Israeli universities and Israeli professors. Thus far, the labor union which has been doing the rhetorical lifting has done more rhetorical lifting. I don't know if even one British institution has actually put an Israeli one on the blacklist. Ah, so much blather spent. And so little scholarship done. But this type of labor is exactly what scholars want to do.



In the meantime, according to the Jerusalem Report, an Israeli university -- the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Israel's Cal Tech or MIT -- has turned out to be "second only to Cambridge University in the number of European Research Council (ERC) awards granted to single a European university," a category which happens to include institutions in Israel. The Technion also ranked high in comparison with all European research bodies receiving grants, institutions like the French Atomic Energy Commission.



Sixteen Israeli researchers have received grants averaging one million euros, and eight others are likely to, as well.



Well, eat your hearts out, those who wish Israel ill.







