I don't much like citing Christopher Hitchens, and when I do I confess to

having regrets. But his piece in Slate today should put an end to

Hillary Clinton's whining. And, yes, whining, is the correct word, as he

explains. On the other hand, it won't really put an end to her whining or

Bill's bullying, also the correct word and a corollary of Hitchens's

argument about gender and vernacular. I am afraid we are stuck with them

until Hillary loses her senate seat.



