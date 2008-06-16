I don't much like citing Christopher Hitchens, and when I do I confess to
having regrets. But his piece in Slate today should put an end to
Hillary Clinton's whining. And, yes, whining, is the correct word, as he
explains. On the other hand, it won't really put an end to her whining or
Bill's bullying, also the correct word and a corollary of Hitchens's
argument about gender and vernacular. I am afraid we are stuck with them
until Hillary loses her senate seat.
Hitchens On Hillary
