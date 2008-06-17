Chris Bowers is very upset at the recent buzz over Nunn for veep, and raises some credible non- gays-in-the-military related objections.

He also comes up with a clever--if somewhat exaggerated--formulation sure to get the liberal blogosphere's attention: "The DLC was originally founded in order to elect Sam Nunn President."

!!!

Update: Ed Kilgore retorts that Bowers is "way over the top" and notes that his account of the DLC's founding isn't really accurate. And he comes up with a catchy line of his own: "Sam Nunn is to the nuclear proliferation issue what Al Gore is to the global climate change issue."