Surprise: Woman may beat their abusive husbands.



Old hat: "They say," -- the Jews, of course -- "there were six million -- not six million, not three million, not anything like that..." All to plunder from the Germans.



And just by the way, yes, those Jews and the Americans were responsible for September 11.



Read the three texts and watch, just for the intense madness, the clips, from MEMRI TV.

