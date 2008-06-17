Some of you may already have seen this, but it's worth posting because it is just truly so phenomenal and astounding. This campaign video for Texas Senator John Cornyn makes slightly more sense if you know the Jimmy Dean song on which it's based, but not much more. I think Jason Linkins at HuffPo described the video best:

Intended as an introduction to the Republican Party of Texas state convention, the video, featuring awesomely overwrought voice overs and the most stoned gospel chorus ever assembled, basically depicts Cornyn as a dull-witted rodeo clown who never descends from his horse or stops dressing like Jon Voight in Midnight Cowboy.

And here it is:



