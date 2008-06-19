4. Do you really suppose higher taxes on oil producers will make gasoline cheaper, or is your strategy to make gasoline as expensive as possible in the hope that it will increase our dependence on some other fuel source?

5. Does it really make sense for government to subsidize the replacement of food crops with fuel crops?

6. Can you really in good conscience justify increasing Social Security taxes by raising the payroll cap to generate more Social Security surpluses for the government to raid and squander on other forms of government spending?

7. Is the codification of envy and resentment a sound and moral basis of government policy, and will your rhetoric, which stimulates class warfare, actually bring the country together to solve our common problems?

8. John F. Kennedy said he wanted to raise all boats with a rising tide. Have you given up on that strategy or do you now believe the only way to equalize the struggle between big and small boats is to poke holes in the larger vessels? Is it moral for government to harm one group of people who have done nothing wrong because it is incapable of helping another group of people who are less fortunate?

9. Do you really think capitalism is a zero-sum game that requires government to take from the most productive among us to help the less advantaged?

10. Do you have a clue how to restore the value of the dollar? Do you really think the technocrats at the Fed do? If not, would you consider replacing the Fed's discretion to make up monetary policy as it goes along with a rule-based monetary policy that anchors the dollar to something real like gold?

But, sad as I am to say it, no matter how Senator Obama answers these questions--regardless of whether he remains deaf and blind to economic reality--I will still support him for president if he can change the direction of American foreign policy and begin to restore the freedoms the Bush and Clinton administrations and their cronies in Congress took away from us in the name of national security. The hard economic times that Obama's ill-conceived and harshly punitive economic policies will produce may simply be the high price of atonement the country must pay for the horrible foreign policy errors Republicans and Democrats alike have committed since the end of World War II.

What grieves me is that, though the economic suffering to come is not required to right the wrongs the Washington establishment and their fellow travelers have inflicted on their political parties, our country, and the world, it may be the political ransom we must pay misguided ideologues on the left to clean up the current foreign policy mess. The next time around, we may simply have to reconcile ourselves to hiring someone else to clean up the economic waste products the leftist ideologues will leave lying around after they are chased out of town. For--make no mistake--if Obama persists in pursuing a radical leftist tax and economic agenda, he and his party will also pay a high political price.

The sad fact remains that, where foreign policy and limiting individual rights are concerned, any Republican candidate with a chance to win the presidency today is captive to right-wing radicals, and where domestic policy is concerned, any Democratic candidate is captive to left-wing radicals. Therefore, it's a choice between a Republican candidate who would lead America on an immoral suicide mission around the world and a Democratic candidate who would maim all Americans in a misbegotten and deluded quest to bring "justice" to some Americans at the expense of others.

Lamentable as that choice may be, it's not a difficult one. So take heart--it may be that a little economic suffering today is the political price we must pay to pave the way for a new force of moderation in American politics tomorrow, perhaps a force that--for a change--will be capable of getting both foreign and domestic policy right at the same time.

--Larry Hunter