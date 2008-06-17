Jason Linkins at The Huffington Post has the goods on Bill O'Reilly's new memoir, which comes out in September. What is it titled? Well, as it turns out, a nun at the school O'Reilly once attended referred to young Bill as "a bold fresh piece of humanity." And now--yes, really--O'Reilly has chosen to title his book, "A Bold Fresh Piece of Humanity." You might say that this hints at O'Reilly's egomania, but I reject such cynicism.

Readers are welcome to compliment this post on the strict condition that I am allowed to use any of the positive comments as the title for my forthcoming memoir.

--Isaac Chotiner