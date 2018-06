Given his unbridled Nunnophilia, Mike's understandably interested in the former Georgia Senator's inclusion on Obama's "senior working group" on national security. But I'm more intrigued by the presence of Madeleine Albright, a staunch Hillary supporter who, last heard from, was reportedly pissing off Bill Richardson by leaning on him to endorse Clinton over Obama. Let the bridge-building begin!

P.S. One name of note that's not on Obama's list: Richard Holbrooke.

--Jason Zengerle