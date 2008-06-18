Watched Michelle O on "The View" this morning. I'm sure the crazies will be parsing her appearance for signs of black rage or hormonal imbalance that I failed to pick up on, but she certainly seemed to do a fine job: she said nothing newsworthy, played nice with Hasselback, graciously acknowledged Whoopie's praise for helping dispel some of the more pernicious stereotypes of black women (but in no way advanced that line of discussion), and mentioned daughters Sasha and Malia every chance she got. Her black-and-white floral frock (sleeveless, of course) made her look pretty but not threatening, and she and Babs even had some girly discussion about the evils of pantyhose. What gal can't relate to that?

--Michelle Cottle