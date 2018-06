John Dickerson puts his finger on an interesting theme emerging in the race. The McCain campaign is starting to vent much the same frustrations as the Clinton camp did. Namely: "Our candidate has a real record of accomplishment, what has Obama done?" and "The press loves Obama, while we get an unfair rap."

The latter complaint has to be especially jarring for a McCain team used to seeing the media as more friend than adversary.

--Michael Crowley