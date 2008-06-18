I really don't mean to make this into a personal crusade, but Harry Siegel, on the front page of the Politico, has a piece raising (yet again) the possibility that Barack Obama will win the popular vote and lose the electoral college. Siegel manages to find and quote two political consultants who demonstrate a profound ignorance of probability: Hank Sheinkopf says the likelihood of this happening is "50–50," while Lloyd Green puts it at 20 percent. These are the kind of people you want to try to make bets with.

As I've written and blogged before, this is very unlikely to happen. (Nate's current figure is 0.76 percent.) And, coincidentally, here's even more evidence, courtesy of Chris Bowers. Right now, Pollster.com's average of national polls has Obama leading John McCain by 5.6 points, or an 8.1-point improvement over John Kerry's 2004 performance. If you take the 2004 results and assume an 8.1 percent swing in each state, here's what the map would look like:

Look familiar? As Chris notes: