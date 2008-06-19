Like many journalists, I often receive dispatches from the far right from this guy Tim Bueler. Today, this press release landed in my in-box, touting a new book from World Net Daily:

CHILD MARRIAGES IN THE UNITED STATES? YES, IF WE CONTINUE TO ACCOMMODATE ISLAM

Talk about a telling glimpse into the heart and soul of a certain strain of conservatism. Watching John McCain try to cozy up to these people and keep them at least somewhat placated in the coming months is going to be both deeply depressing and non-stop fun.

--Michelle Cottle