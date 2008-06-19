The RNC is fond of sending out these "They Said It!" bulletins, featuring ostensibly stupid or outrageous quotes from Democratic politicians. But today's choice, a snippet of Barack Obama discussing Osama bin Laden via Reuters news service, strikes me as unusually weak:

I think what would be important would be for us to deal with him in a way that allows the entire world to understand the murderous acts that he's engaged in and not to make him into a martyr.

Um. How dare he? I mean, I think all red-blooded Americans can agree that the best way to deal with bin Laden would be to swiftly grant him the honor of global martyrdom without bothering to publicly spotlight the full atrocity of his creims against humanity, right?

Yeah. I get it. Republicans are implying that Obama wants to allow bin Laden to live out his days eating cheese curls and watching reruns of Jerry Springer in some cushy federal prison with a bunch of crooked hedge fund brokers. But if this is the most damning quote they could come up with on the Democratic candidate, the GOP is in a heap o' trouble.

--Michelle Cottle

