The day after Johnny Cash died, I happened to have tickets to see Bruce Springsteen in concert. He opened the show sitting on a stool and played a dirge-like cover of 'Walk the Line' that was about as perfect a song as I've heard in concert. Via Ross Douthat, I see that Springsteen performed a similar feat with 'Thunder Road' at Tim Russert's memorial service:

--Jason Zengerle