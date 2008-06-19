Over on his new Nation magazine blog, the conspiracy theorist Robert Dreyfuss calls Iraq's Foreign Minister, Hoshyar Zebari, a "puppet." Zebari earns this moniker for inviting Barack Obama to visit Iraq.

Mr. Zebari, a Kurd, fought in Kurdish guerilla units against Saddam Hussein's Ba'athist forces. If he is a "puppet," what does that make Dreyfuss, former "Middle East Intelligence Director" of Lyndon LaRouche's Executive Intelligence Review? "Former" is only in the technical sense. For all intents and purposes, Dreyfuss could still be part of the LaRouche organization. He certainly sounds like he is.

--James Kirchick