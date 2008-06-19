In response to John Judis, the reason why Robert Dreyfuss's previous work for Lyndon LaRouche is relevant -- insofar as the employment history of any opinion journalist is relevant -- is because so much of his contemporary work is indistinguishable from what what other members of the LaRouche organization write today. I mean, seriously, calling the Iraqi Foreign Minister a "puppet?" John isn't praising Ho Chi Minh anymore. Neither is Marshall Wittman earning his dough on behalf of far-right Christian evangelicals. Believe it or not, I was once a Ralph Nader supporter, but certainly not anymore. Robert Dreyfuss, however, is still ranting about Zionist conspiracies and shilling on behalf of any anti-American figure he can find.

--James Kirchick