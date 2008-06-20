Bloggers who write about politics, myself included, spend a lot of time criticizing the media's coverage of policy debates. And nothing draws our ire like coverage that reduces everything to an on-the-one-hand/on-the-other-hand equivalence, even when one side is clearly being more candid than the other.

But if we're going to complain about bad coverage, I think we have an obligation to praise good coverage. And we have such an occasion today.

Actually, it was Wednesday, in the form of a David Leonhardt column for the New York Times. Leonhardt covers economics for the Times and, in my opinion, does an excelent job of it. I don't always agree with his take. But Leonhardt--who, full disclosure, praised my book a while ago--is smart and isn't afraid to say what he thinks.

Fortunately, that's exactly what he did in his column about the McCain economic agenda.