Ben made a very persuasive case as to why Mike Bloomberg would be a bad veep choice for McCain or Obama. But that doesn't mean he'd be a bad surrogate--especially for Obama. Today, Bloomberg went to Boca where, as the NYT reports, he:

told an audience of Jewish residents here that rumors that Mr. Obama is a Muslim represent “wedge politics at its worst, and we have to reject it loudly, clearly and unequivocally.” He added, “Let’s call those rumors what they are: lies.” Mr. Bloomberg, who is Jewish, said the worries about the faith of Mr. Obama, who is Christian, “are cloaked in concern for Israel, but the real concern is about partisan politics.” “Israel is just being used as a pawn, which is not that surprising, since some people are willing to stoop to any level to win an election.”

Lord knows Joe Lieberman will be spending a lot of time in South Florida for John McCain. Maybe Bloomberg can do the same for Obama.

--Jason Zengerle