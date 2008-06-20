Hannah Faddis is a legal intern with the Mountain Watershed Association.

This past April, The New York Times reported that gas companies are offering hefty sums to landowners in Pennsylvania and New York for the rights to drill for natural gas in the Marcellus shale formation, now that the combination of $100/barrel crude oil prices and new horizontal-drilling technology has made it profitable to drill 5,000 to 9,000 feet below the surface.

But at a local workshop on gas development in Somerset, Pennsylvania, on Monday, none of the 80 or so local landowners who showed up seemed to share this excitement. "Where were you when these vultures came around on January 1st," one questioner asked me. Although the Times reported that gas companies had been offering some families as much as $2,100 per acre for leases to their gas rights, most of the people at the workshop hadn't been offered anywhere near that amount, and many are overwhelmed negotiating with swarms of landsmen from competing gas companies, without reliable advice. Many landowners have caved to the pressure and signed leases for long periods of time—and relatively small sums.

This rush of gas development brings with it a host of new problems. While many landowners are familiar with the shallow gas wells that are common throughout this part of Pennsylvania—often occupying no more land than a small minivan—the wells for the Marcellus shale could leave footprints that span up to 20 acres. Few of the gas companies mention that fact. The Times's piece alluded to some of these concerns, but glossed over them fairly quickly: