Via FiveThirtyEight, I see this U.S. News item suggesting Pawlenty may now be the leading candidate to be McCain's VP. According to the item:

We may be at the flavor-of-the week point in the vice presidential sweepstakes, but that flavor right now for Team McCain is the environment-loving, hockey-playing governor of Minnesota, Tim Pawlenty. That tidbit is courtesy of a high-ranking McCain campaign official and reflects what I've been hearing of late among GOP activists. (John McCain is in the Twin Cities today for a town hall meeting and a fundraiser.) Internal McCain polls show that adding Pawlenty, 47, to the ticket would help McCain win not only Minnesota but also the neighboring state of Wisconsin. Both are close swing states. In 2004, John Kerry beat President Bush by 3.48 percentage points in Minnesota and 0.38 percentage point in Wisconsin. In 2000, Al Gore beat Bush by 2.4 points in Minnesota and 0.22 in Wisconsin. [emphasis in original.]

Sean at FiveThirtyEight is pretty skeptical of this polling--and the geographic case for any running mate (as am I). He also speculates that the source of the item is a Pawlenty backer within the McCain campaign trying to give him a boost. So it should be interpreted in that spirit.

All of that said, I still think Pawlenty is McCain's best bet, for reasons I laid out in this post and in my recent Pawlenty profile.

Relatedly, The Washington Post's Chris Cillizza has spent the last two days weighing the pros and cons of a Pawlenty pick, and has long considered him as the odds-on favorite for the job.