In the new issue of The Weekly Standard, Matt Labash has a very enjoyable follow-up to his 2005 profile of Democratic operative Dave "Mudcat" Saunders. Labash has once again sought out Saunders because the latter is an expert at appealing to 'Reagan Democrats' or 'Bubba Voters' or small town Americans or...you get the idea. Saunders seems most exercised by what he views as the elitism of the Democratic Party in Washington and its unwillingness to reach out to the people "Mudcat knows best." So Saunders invited Labash down to Virginia to explain how Obama could win over the Appalachian belt.

But two problems immediately reveal themselves. First off, Saunders is intent on brandishing stereotypes of "elite" Democrats, which only exacerbate the situation he is supposedly trying to combat:

He's speaking of the breed of mostly Northeastern elitist liberal that he encounters even on his own campaigns: condescending, green around the gills from consuming too much arugula, with overdeveloped thumbs from clacking nonstop on their Blackberries, all of whom jealously guard their titles such as "deputy campaign manager of the coffee pot."

One wonders whether Mudcat has ever encountered Republican campaign staffers, who also tend to have Blackberries, jealously guard their titles, and even (gasp!) complain about food on the campaign trail. Mudcat also dislikes the way Democratic elites view the average Americans:

Part of the reason they don't think they can do it, Mudcat says, is they regard Appalachian/bubba voters with condescension. Mudcat blanches at Dems' constantly moaning about such people voting against their economic self-interest by voting for Republicans.

It is here that the real problem reveals itself. Take the following anecdote: