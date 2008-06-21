Looks like he raised just under $22 million in May, about equal to McCain's take.

Is that something to worry about? Maybe, but I really doubt it. Obama probably got a nice fundraising boost just after May 6, when he effectively wrapped up the nomination. But I'm guessing fundraising dropped off in the second half of the month, with the contest basically over but Hillary still in the race.

By contrast, I'm sure he got an even bigger bost in early June, between Hillary's endorsement and the general election beginning in earnest.

Anyway, even speculating about these ups and downs is probably overthinking it. In the past several days, Obama has opted out of the public financing system and made an "audacious" ad buy. I doubt the campaign would have done these things if, in the first case, it wasn't supremely confident of its overall fundraising ability and, in the second, June wasn't shaping up to be a pretty good fundraising month.