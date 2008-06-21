In case you missed the previous issue of the Weekly Standard, Andrew Ferguson’s dartboard reporting from Chicago is an interesting read. When it comes to choosing leaders of the free world, the question of residency, Ferguson tells us, is “not a trifling question. Like a gabby relative or a crooked business associate, a membership in a restrictive golf club or a long-forgotten bisexual fling, a neighborhood can be a problem for a candidate.” And Hyde Park is fair game--not least because of its infamy as an island of ethnic diversity in the congenitally segregated Chicago landscape; few other presidential candidates have as enigmatic and unique roots.





Sorrowfully, the portrait of “Mr. Obama’s Neighborhood” is thematically driven by the notion that Hyde Park is an “othered” place, full of indoor academic types, cloistered and self-congratulating eggheads eager to embrace radicalism by rote. As a native of this environment I feel compelled to dissent. Among the allegations in Ferguson’s executive summary:





On three sides it is closed in by some of the most hellish slums in the country, miles of littered streets, acres of abandoned lots, block after block of shuttered storefronts and empty apartment buildings left over from the 19th century.





Suffice it to say that geographically, the "hellish slum" talk is overblown. Not only are the lands south of 51st street (where Obama actually lives) fairly integrated and largely more affluent than some of the mixed-income homes in Hyde Park proper, a hefty fraction of UChicago students live in dorms beyond 59th street—generally recognized as an upper bound for Hyde Park and the beginning of the so-called "slum." And as much as Ferguson tries to tease out a notion that Hyde Park is for rich folks (choice quote from Rabbi Arnold Wolf, who ran the synagogue where I fairly lived for a few months in seventh grade: “there's only one class--upper!”), the income for Hyde Park is below both city and state averages. And with thousands of students and young families, not to mention dives like Woodlawn Tap, it's hardly a place for ostentation.

Granted, the throroughfare on 47th street was, for most of my childhood, a boarded-up strip leading west to the Robert Taylor housing projects, but the demographic ordering of Hyde Park has--with the help of the recent housing boom--rapidly diffused into the areas north and south of Hyde Park proper. The trend, if there is one to be noted, is certainly toward urban renewal of a sort that lifts all boats. (Of course, the blighted land of Trinity Church—40 blocks south and west—is a different world entirely, but I'll leave you all to ponder why Obama didn't join the very nice Episcopal church that is walking distance from his home, off Shoesmith Park.)



Lest we believe Hyde Park is economically and socially diverse enough to withstand charges of elitism, Ferguson then takes aim at the lone tempering agent—the University of Chicago’s legendary academic conservatism:



