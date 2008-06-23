Lindsey Graham on "Meet the Press":
Senator Obama looked in cameras all over the country, literally signed his name, "I will accept public financing," and now, for whatever reason, he has broken his word. And is it 1.4 million donors that allows you to break your word? This is reinforcing everything that's wrong with politics. This is a game changer in terms of the general election.
Not only is that pretty implausible, it carries a whiff of desperation. Does Graham think things are really that bad for McCain?
--Michael Crowley