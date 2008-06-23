Ducking outside the Rose Theater to avoid Arianna Huffington, I chat with two different clumps of Personal Democracy Forum attendees who groan about how dry and, well, perhaps just a little dull it is: polite, tech-y, as much about presenting nerdy gizmos to map the blogosphere than about kindling hot arguments over the future of online politics, or debates over what the Obama or Ron Paul money hauls really mean, or squabbles over whether self-respecting bloggers should attend cocktail parties. But I think it's a sign that the netroots industry has matured into some kind of benign adulthood. You know your cadre has truly arrived when you can throw a bona-fide Boring Convention.

--Eve Fairbanks

