When I saw the Chicago Trib had a double-bylined story on whether Obama's Windy City ties will haunt him, I expected something more damning than, say, his (previously-known) closeness to a pay-raise-loving State senate president. If even the hometown paper can't present Chicago as a bigger liability for Obama then I'm not sure he needs to worry much about it.

But let's see what the RNC comes up with, I guess.

--Michael Crowley