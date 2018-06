Karl Rove on Barack Obama:

Even if you never met him, you know this guy. He's the guy at the country club with the beautiful date, holding a martini and a cigarette that stands against the wall and makes snide comments about everyone who passes by.

Because when we think of country clubs we all think of their extensive black memberships, right? On the plus side, this presumably means Rove is giving up on the whole radical-Muslim-foreigner-outsider frame.

--Christopher Orr