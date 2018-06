From an Obama press release:

Senator Hillary Clinton and Senator Barack Obama announced today that they will hold a “Unite for Change” Rally this Friday in Unity, New Hampshire. Both candidates received exactly 107 votes in the western New Hampshire town in the primary.

Insiders report that the rivals were unable to find venues with appropriate seating in Help Retire My Debt, Penn., or You Should've Dropped Out In March, Fla.

--Christopher Orr