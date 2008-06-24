John McCain cares so little about ideology, public policy, or the common good that he shifts his stands on issues willy-nilly depending on who he happens to have pissed him off at any given time.

This might, at first glance, seem an egregious smear on the Senator's character--except that it comes from an avowed supporter. As Noam* noted yesterday, former MCain hater (and hatee) Grover Norquist has come around on the presumed GOP nominee, and hopes his fellow economic conservatives will do likewise. Norquist explains away McCain's past opposition to the Bush tax cuts thus:

He was just voting against Bush in general. I think it was pique.

Ah, today's GOP, where it's considered better to oppose tax cuts out of childish spite than because you actually believe they're a bad idea.

* Accidentally misattributed to Mike earlier. All those Stumpers look the same to me.