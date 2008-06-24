CULVER CITY, CA, June 24, 2008 - In keeping with the spirit of their upcoming film Hancock, Columbia Pictures is launching a contest to pay off a family's home mortgage.
Hancock's Helping Hand Mortgage payoff contest was inspired by the film. Hancock is a misunderstood superhero who is encouraged to improve his public image when he meets a good-hearted public relations executive.
Columbia Pictures will pay off the mortgage debt of one deserving family, with a grand prize worth up to $360,000. To enter and find the official contest rules, log on to www.Hancockmovie.com.
Just wait until Warner Bothers tries to one-up them with its Dark Knight Lifetime's Supply of Gas contest.
--Christopher Orr