Here's North Carolina Democratic Congressman Brad Miller weighing in on the whole Charlie Black terrorism flap:

When Bhutto was assassinated, McCain said he knew Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf personally, and could get him on the telephone. The United States picks up the tab for more than a quarter of Pakistan's total military spending. The president of Pakistan is probably going to take our president's call.



And, although the rest of what Miller has to say isn't so delightfully snarky, it's very substantive and worth a read.

--Jason Zengerle