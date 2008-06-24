Hello again from the Personal Democracy Forum in New York. The focus for today’s plenary sessions is how to deploy advanced internet and communications technology in service of democratic institutions. The interdisciplinary organization Internet for Everyone just held a press avail discussing their four pillars of their movement to wire and inform America: access, choice, openness and innovation. “Peeracy”—a riff on piracy that rather explains itself—is the word of the hour.



To address the marriage of good government and good technology, Harvard's Jonathan Zittrain is delivering a fascinating talk on "the Future of the Internet" and what he terms “non-civic technologies.” He's got a startling array of counterfactuals: as technology has “improved,” he notes, such advances have not democratized our politics or bettered end user choices, and have certainly not enhanced consumer or voter agency. The primary examples of this malevolent tech are, ironically, darlings of the tech-savvy millenial set: Facebook and iPhone. Both technologies have recently been “enhanced” by the introduction of peer editing mechanisms. Software developers can now create applications that can be grafted on to their respective platforms. Iphone owners can choose to Skype, surveille their home, or receive telephone reminders of to-dos—a far cry from a string around the finger. Likewise, on Facebook, applications allow users to, among other things, “throw” food at one another.





