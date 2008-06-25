I know it's tough for Ralph Nader to get anyone to pay attention to his presidenital bid this time around, but you think he'd at least have enough sense not to court attention by saying stuff like this:

"There's only one thing different about Barack Obama when it comes to being a Democratic presidential candidate. He's half African-American," Nader said. "Whether that will make any difference, I don't know. I haven't heard him have a strong crackdown on economic exploitation in the ghettos. Payday loans, predatory lending, asbestos, lead. What's keeping him from doing that? Is it because he wants to talk white? He doesn't want to appear like Jesse Jackson? We'll see all that play out in the next few months and if he gets elected afterwards."

Well, I guess someone has to play the Al Sharpton role in this campaign, since even Sharpton is evidently unwilling to.

--Jason Zengerle