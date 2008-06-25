It's hard to say which is more comical, GOP Senator Gordon Smith's effort to portray himself as having Barack Obama's support in his upcoming reelection fight:

...or the immediate and inevitable smackdown subsequently offered by the Obama campaign:

Barack Obama has a long record of bipartisan accomplishment and we appreciate that it is respected by his Democratic and Republican colleagues in the Senate. But in this race, Oregonians should know that Barack Obama supports Jeff Merkley for Senate. Merkley will help Obama bring about the fundamental change we need in Washington," said Obama campaign spokesman Bill Burton.

File this one under "GOP in state of panic."