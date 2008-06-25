Almost everybody in the West is now criticizing Robert Mugabe, and the

opprobrium has now gone as high as the next president of the United States

-- that is, both candidates for the office -- so the butcher of Zimbabwe will

barely have a friend anywhere. Except, to be sure, Andrew Young.



Young, with the soft voice and the doe eyes, long ago turned into a cash

carnivore, fronting for Africa's tyrants in corporate board rooms and

congressional offices. Once an idealist and aide to Martin Luther King

Jr., he began to be a cynic-supporter for the terrorizers of the world when

he picked the cause of Yassir Arafat, long before Jimmy Carter did. Now

-- like Thabo Mbeki, the great AIDS expert to whom hundreds of thousands of

South Africans owe their deaths -- Young is defends the despoiler of

Zimbabwe. "He does not steal," Cynthis Tucker quotes Young speaking

in Mugabe's defense, "he is a fundamentalist Roman Catholic." Well, he

does steal, and from his own people. And he maims and murders them, too.







