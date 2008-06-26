



Today's big SCOTUS news is, of course, the 5-4 ruling that strikes down the DC gun ban, and which has Obama in a somewhat awkward position.

But today the court also zapped the so-called "millionaire's amendment" from the 2001 McCain-Feingold campaign finance law, designed to protect members of Congress from wealthy self-financing rivals. A reader notes the irony:

John McCain is promising conservatives that he will appoint the same sort of judges who are systematically eviscerating his signature legislative achievement.

It'll be interesting to see how much McCain is willing to publicly complain about this ruling. And whether he and Feingold dare to issue any kind of joint statement.