Looks like Bill Richardson is taking his Obama surrogacy overseas. According to this report in the Egyptian press, Richardson met with Egyptian president Hosny Mubarak and the country's foreign minister this week, as well as with the head of the Arab League--mostly just spouting "criticism of US foreign policy on the Middle East during the past eight years of the George Bush administration and [saying] that he appreciated Egyptian and other Arab concerns over the situation in Iraq and the fate of the Arab-Israeli struggle."

Despite the obvious pandering, the Arabs weren't too impressed: "Richardson shared no clear or concrete proposals to remedy the harm done during the Bush years," officials complained. Maybe he's a good Obama surrogate after all!

--Zvika Krieger