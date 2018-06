Now that we've peeked at Obama's iPod, how about McCain's? Here's an imagined playlist for those long and tedious Baghdad airport landing spirals:

"I've Got a Gal in Kalamazoo" -- Glenn Miller Orchestra



"Over There" -- George M. Cohan



"A Whiter Shade of Pale" -- Willie Nelson



"I Tied an Onion to my Belt, Which Was the Style at the Time" -- The

Grampa Simpson Quartet



"Danger Zone (Top Gun theme)" -- Kenny Loggins

"Welcome to the Occupation" -- R.E.M.