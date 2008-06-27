With Big Willie Weekend--pardon me, the Fourth of July--right around the corner, the summer movie season is picking up steam. You can read my review of WALL-E (short version: an animated masterpiece) here, and my take on Angelina Jolie's Wanted (deplorable but highly effective) here. My review of Will Smith's latest claim upon Independence Day, Hancock, won't arrive until its opening next Wednesday, but don't hold your breath. It's a mess.

Also, for any who missed them and are curious, here are past reviews of The Love Guru, The Happening, The Incredible Hulk, You Don't Mess With the Zohan, Indiana Jones and the Overlong Title, and Iron Man.

--Christopher Orr

