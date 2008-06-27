Forget the event in Unity today. You want real proof that everything's going to be copacetic between Obama and Clinton? Marc Ambinder has a report from last night's Obama-Clinton appearance before Clinton donors at the Mayflower that includes this gem:

Several donors took the occasion to speak to Obama. Lanny Davis, a vociferous Clinton defender on television, introduced himself to Obama, who responded, "I know who you are." Davis fidgeted. But he thanked Obama because he son felt for the first time invested in politics. But Obama had to understand: he's known Hillary before she was a Clinton. "I don't want you to take out of context what I said during the campaign," he told Obama.

I think the last dog just died.

--Jason Zengerle