Happily, James Dobson's political/theological arrogance has alienated some of his fellow Christians to the point that they are no longer staying silent. The WaPo has a fabulous tidbit today about how the Rev. Kirbyjon Caldwell, leader of the nation's largest Methodist congregation, this week launched a pro-Obama web site named James Dobson Doesn't Speak For Me. Taking aim at Dobson's recent assault on Obama's faith, the site asks visitors to sign a statement declaring that the oh-so-righteous Dobson does not represent their views.



So what makes Caldwell's protest more notable than the other religious leaders--such as the omnipresent Jim Wallis--who have been expressing disagreement with the religous right's narrow political agenda over the years? As it turns out, Caldwell was the guy who introduced President Bush at the 2000 Republican National Convention. Better still, he officiated at Jenna Bush's wedding last month.

No wonder Dobson is so panicked these days.

--Michelle Cottle