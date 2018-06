I know everyone's all unified now, but I still find it surreal to imagine Hillary and Obama on the same stage today. It's as though Luke Skywalker had pulled himself together, stood up, and cordially shaken hands (he still had one left!) with Vader at the end of this scene--instead of flinging himself into that bottomless shaft.

P.S. I am not making any point about good and evil here--just marvelling at the sight of two epic enemies together...