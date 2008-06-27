The body language onstage at Unity seems very relaxed and natural to me. Obama and Hillary took a few seconds to share a private joke at the podium just before he spoke. And Obama, in rolled-up shirtsleeves, looks extremely loose and at ease. (And why not? He won.)

At one point during his remarks praising Hillary someone called out, "She rocks!" To which he nodded and replied, "She rocks, she rocks -- that's the point I'm trying to make."

But no mention as of yet by Obama of Bill Clinton, with whom relations are tenser. What he says, if anything, will be interesting.

--Michael Crowley