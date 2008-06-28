Or: The Lies We Tell Ourselves.

From Deborah Solomon's New York Times Magazine interview with Buddhist Studies professor Robert Thurman:

As a Buddhist, how do you reconcile your pacifism with the roles your daughter Uma has played in films like Quentin Tarantino’s bloody “Kill Bill”? Quentin is kind of obsessed, he’s a wild guy. But he is very brilliant. We trust that his motive is to show people the foolishness of violence rather than to glorify it. I hope that’s true. [Italics Mine]

